McGraw Centre offers fellowship programme for journalists

ISLAMABAD: The McGraw Center for Business Journalism at the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism offers a fellowship program to support in-depth coverage of business and the global economy.



The fellowship provides editorial and financial support to journalists who need the time and resources to tackle complex, time-consuming stories, said a press release issued here.

The program is accepting applications for long-form print or radio pieces. Fellows will receive grants of US$ 5,000 a month for one to three months.

Freelance journalists as well as reporters and editors working at news organizations may apply. The application deadline is November 30