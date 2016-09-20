International Day of Peace on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: International Day of Peace will be observed on Wednesday to recognize the efforts of individuals, organizations and governments to end conflict and promote peace.



The theme of the 2016 International Day of Peace is “The Sustainable Development Goals: Building Blocks for Peace”, a private news channel reported.

A UN resolution was adopted for the International Day of Peace in 1981 which coincides with the opening of the UN General Assembly session.

The first Peace Day was celebrated in 1982 and held on the third Tuesday of September each year until 2002, when September 21 became the permanent date for the International Day of Peace.

The assembly decided in 2001 that the International Day of Peace should be annually observed on September 21 starting from2002.

By creating the International Day of Peace, the UN devoted itself to worldwide peace and encouraged people to work in cooperation for this goal.