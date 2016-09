HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks eased in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday as traders move cautiously ahead of key policy meetings at the Federal Reserve and Japanese central bank.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.24 percent, or 56.44 points, to 23,494.01.

In Shanghai the benchmark composite index fell 0.12 percent, or 3.57 points, to 3,027.82 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was flat, edging down 0.99 points to 2,000.30.