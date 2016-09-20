First Pakistan Bahrain business conference on Sep 25

ISLAMABAD: In line with the government’s policy for active economic diplomacy, Pakistan Embassy in Bahrain is organizing the first Pakistan Bahrain business opportunities conference on September 25 in Bahrain.

More than 350 delegates from Pakistan, Bahrain and the GCC region are expected to take part in the conference, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The conference is also targeting the overseas Pakistani businessmen based in the Gulf countries, and delegations from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar Kuwait and other countries are also expected to participate in the conference.

“It remains our priority to highlight and promote the business, trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan, and the first Pakistan Bahrain Business Opportunities Conference aims to upgrade and enhance the Economic ties between Pakistan, the Kingdom of Bahrain”, The statement quoted Ambassador Javed Malik as saying.

The Ambassador said “Pakistan Embassy Bahrain has ensured that the Commerce Ministries and the Chambers of Commerce of both countries are fully on board to ensure that the effort is coordinated and meaningful and we are pleased to say that the Commerce Ministers of both countries will Co-chair the conference”.

Additionally the business to business session will be co-chaired by the President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and the Chairman of Bahrain Chamber of Commerce (BCCI).

He said “we see this as an opportunity to highlight and project the trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan, and we are confident that the Pakistan Bahrain Business Opportunities Conference would pave the way for not only consolidating the existing trade ties but also evolving a strategy to expand and upgrade the business, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom Bahrain as well as other gulf countries”.

Ambassador Javed Malik said that the government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has tremendous goodwill due to good governance and transparency and this is a major factor that has created a lot of interest among businessmen from Bahrain and Gulf countries to further expand the business, trade and investment relations with Pakistan.—APP