ECP establishes over 11,500 display centres for revising ERs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established over 11,500 display centres across the country from Tuesday for correcting the mistakes in Electoral Rolls (ERs).

An official of ECP told APP that the display centres established at the offices of District Election Commissioners, Registration Officers and Assistant Registration Officers for public inspection, would remain open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm for adding, correcting or deleting the names of voters in the voter lists (Electoral Rolls) (ERs). The 21 days long electoral rolls verification campaign would continue till October 10.

ECP has asked the voters to visit display centres along with their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) for enlisting them/siblings or correcting mistakes if any in the Electoral Rolls.

Applications for enrolment/transfer, correction and deletion of votes could be submitted on prescribed forms at display centres.

The correction forms are available at display centres and same could also be downloaded from the website www.ecp.gov.pk

According to ECP, 7,000 display centres have been established in Punjab, 1900 in Sindh, 1,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/ Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and 1,500 display centres have been set up in Balochistan for voters facilitation.

The lists of across county display centres could be seen on the website of Election Commission of Pakistan.

General public/ voters can also get details of their enrolled votes by sending their computerized national identity card (CNIC) number at 8300 through their mobile phones.

The ECP’s door-to-door verification campaign to include the names of New Computerised National Identity Card (NIC) holders in the Electoral Rolls was launched from August 10 to August 29.

The verifying officials had visited permanent addresses of the new CNIC holders for confirmation. The names of deceased voters were also deleted from ERs after confirmation during the campaign. Now the voters lists have been displayed at display centres to purge the ERs from mistakes if any.