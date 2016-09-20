Curfew, curbs continue to hit Kashmir

Curfew and restrictions in Indian Occupied Kashmir continued to remain in force for the 74th consecutive day, today, to prevent anti-India protest rallies.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the restrictions were imposed to curb marches towards Baramulla, Pulwama and Srinagar districts as part of the weekly protest programme given by the joint Hurriyet leadership, however, people flouted the restrictions and held protests throughout the Valley.

Many people were injured when Indian armed forces fired pellets and teargas shells on protesters in almost all districts of the Kashmir Valley.

The forces attacked the participants of one such rally at Vehil in Shopian district in which scores of people were injured, many of them critically.The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Besides, the men in uniform destroyed fruits worth millions of rupees in the district.The forces’ personnel barged into houses in Dadsar, Noorpur and Arigam areas of Tral; beat up inmates and ransacked houses.The troops in Kremshore area of Badgam district also vandalized houses and damaged parked vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement denounced the continued restrictions and Indian brutalities against Kashmiri people for the past around two-and-half months in the territory.