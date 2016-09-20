Buffon sounds alarm as Juve stutter

MILAN: The Juventus defence is leaking, goals have dried up and captain Gianluigi Buffon has rung the alarm after the Serie A champions were exposed during a 2-1 ‘Derby d’Italia’ defeat to Inter Milan.

Juventus host Cagliari on Wednesday, and goalkeeper Buffon wants tightening up at the back.

“That’s the third time this season we’ve conceded a goal from a corner kick, it’s not like us,” Buffon hit out.

He spoke out after Mauro Icardi, from a corner, and Ivan Perisic rose above the Juve defence to head goals and secure Inter’s first San Siro win over the Turin giants since 2010 and the reign of Jose Mourinho.

Juve’s first defeat of the season has left Napoli top with a one-point cushion, and the southerners can even afford a wry smile at Juve’s expense.

Former Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain hit a record 36 goals in Serie A last season but, despite hitting a brace in a 3-1 league win over Sassuolo last week, the Argentinian has fired blanks in his last two Juve appearances.