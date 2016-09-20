Bail applications of Dr Asim, others: SHC Justice Ahmed Ali distance himself from bench

KARACHI: Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh of Sindh High Court on Tuesday distanced himself from the bench hearing the bail applications of accused in the case against Dr Asim and others for facilitating and treating terrorists. He referred the case to Chief Justice of SHC to fix it before any other bench.

According to reports, when the bail applications of Dr Asim, Anees Qaimkhani and Rauf Siddiqui came up for hearing before Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, he rescued himself from the bench.

He referred the case to CJ SHC with the request to fix it before any other bench.