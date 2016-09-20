Attack on aid convoy in Syria kills many

UNITED NATIONS: At least 18 trucks in a 31-vehicle convoy delivering aid in Syria were hit on Monday in an attack a monitoring group said left 12 dead, prompting outrage from the United Nations.

The convoy from the UN and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) was en route to the hard-to-reach town of Orum al-Kubra, in Aleppo province, to deliver humanitarian assistance to 78,000 people, the UN said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 12 aid workers and drivers were killed in the strike, but the United Nations did not confirm the casualties.

“Our outrage at this attack is enormous,” the UN envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, told reporters.

“The convoy was the outcome of a long process of permission and preparations to assist isolated civilians.”

Jan Egeland, head of the UN humanitarian task force for Syria, tweeted that there were “many killed and injured” in the strike.