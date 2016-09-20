Alli extends Tottenham stay until 2022

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new six-year contract that is set to see him stay with the north London side until 2022, the English Premiership club announced Monday.

England international Alli joined Spurs from lower league side MK Dons in February 2015 and the 20-year-old has since scored 11 goals and managed nine assists in his 38 Premier League appearances for the White Hart Lane team. Alli has followed in the footsteps of Spurs team-mates Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Tom Carroll and Harry Winks, who have all extended

their contracts in recent weeks.

“I’m happy to be here and playing at Tottenham,” Alli told the club’s official Twitter account. “Personally I can’t think of anywhere better, with the fans, the manager we’ve got here and the young team. It’s a great place to be.” Alli had a dramatic breakthrough campaign last season after making his Tottenham debut against Manchester United in August.

He went on to score 10 goals in 46 appearances, playing a key roleas Spurs finished third in the Premier League and qualified for European football’s elite Champions League competition. Alli finished the season being named the Young Player of the Year for 2015/16 by England’s Professional Footballers’ Association and was included in the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year. He won his first England cap in November last year and has so far scored one goal — an impressive long-range shot against France in a Wembley friendly in November.

Alli was included in England’s squad for this year’s European Championships but, in common with many members of Roy Hodgson’s squad, he was well below his best in France as the team were knocked out of the tournament by football minnows Iceland. This season has seen Alli feature in all five of Tottenham’s opening Premier League matches, with the midfielder scoring once, in a 4-0 win away to Stoke City earlier this month.—APP