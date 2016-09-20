Afghan refugees continue returning home

KABUL: About 2330 refugees have returned to their country during the last two days from Pakistan.



Islamuddin Jurat , spokesman for ministry of refugees and repatriation told media, among the returned refugees 1179 have ID cards and 1153 other migrants are without ID cards, who voluntary returned to their motherland via Torkham border to Nangarhar province.

The refugees, who has ID cards got cash from the United National High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the refugees, who had no ID cards were identified by refugees and repatriation department of Jalalabad city to international refugee’s organization office aiming to receive assistance.