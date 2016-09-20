Aasiya urges world to help resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, has appealed to Pakistan and all other member counties of the UN General Assembly to take all possible measures during the ongoing UNGA session to force India to give the Kashmiris their right of self-determination.



Aasiya Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Kashmir is the most sensitive and burning issue in South Asia, KMS reported.

She said that not only for India, Pakistan or Kashmir, resolution of this dispute was imperative for long-lasting peace in South Asia.

So, she said, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif, and other members of the UNGA must impress upon India to shun the stubborn attitude and give the Kashmiris their right to determine their future by themselves.

Aasiya Andrabi said that in wake of the Uri attack, India had unleashed serious propaganda to sabotage Pakistan’s efforts to highlight the pain and misery of Kashmiris.

“Pakistan and the world must understand Indian designs and must take all effective steps towards resolving the long-pending Kashmir dispute,” she added.