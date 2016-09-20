3rd SAARC Energy Regulators meeting to be held on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): The third South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Energy Regulators meeting will be held here Wednesday.

The meeting would be attended by six SAARC member countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Secretary Cabinet will inaugurate the meeting and Chairman NEPRA, Tariq Saddozai will be the Chairperson of the meeting as the head of the regulatory body of the host country.

The participating countries would present country papers highlighting the preparedness to implement SAARC Framework Agreement on Energy Cooperation.

SAARC Energy Regulators Meeting is a drive by energy regulators representing all SAARC member counties to harmonize the Regulations, Codes and Standards relating to transmission and distribution of electricity and synchronize their regulatory frameworks for cross-border electricity trade.

Given the importance of regional energy cooperation and promotion of cross-border electricity trade in the SAARC region this meeting would be an important milestone in reviewing the implementation status of SAARC Plan of Action on Energy Regulations (Electricity).

Pakistan has also proposed that the meeting may include discussion on existing market structure move towards competitive market, bench marking the performance of transmission and distribution entities and bench marking efficiency and availability targets of generation facilities under a regulated environment.

The meeting would also discuss and make recommendations on draft TORs for SAARC Council of Experts of Energy Regulators to facilitate National Regulatory Authorities of the SAARC member states to meet on a regular manner or whenever required under the nomenclature “Council of SAARC Energy Regulators.

As all member states face a massive gap in demand and supply of electricity even though the region is rich in energy resources, the meeting is expected to provide inputs for policy and strategy formulation for regional electricity trade to overcome the issues of power sector in this region.