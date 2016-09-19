Two climbers die on Chile volcano

SANTIAGO: Two mountain climbers died trying to reach the summit of the Puntiagudo volcano in southern Chile, after being caught in bad weather unprepared, officials said Monday.

Martin Marines, a 23-year-old Argentine, and Diego Campos, a 25-year-old Chilean, were part of two separate groups trying to climb the volcano, a challenging, snow-capped peak whose name means “pointy.”

Another Argentine climber is missing, while a second Chilean was rescued on the 2,493-meter (8,179-foot) peak and taken to hospital, said the National Emergency Office (Onemi).

“The Puntiagudo volcano is obviously a very technical summit. Apparently these young men did not have all the technical preparation to be making the climb in this sector,” said Alejandro Verges, Onemi director for the Los Lagos region. “Unfortunately the weather conditions were not the best,” he told journalists.

Officials did not give the cause of death.

Another Argentine climber, who was with one of the groups managed to descend safely Thursday and alert the authorities that his friends were in trouble. Rescuers are still searching for the missing climber. —Agencies