Three Congo patients under observation

MULTAN: Three family persons related to a confirmed Congo patient Naseem Bibi have been placed under observation at Nishtar Medical Institute (NMI).

Focal person for infectious diseases at NMI, Dr. Kamran Adil told APP on Monday that Naseem Bibi, a resident of Rajanpur reports reached NMI from National Institute of Health, Islamabad declaring her a confirmed case.

He said it was Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to keep the people in contact with the patient under observation.

Dr. Adil informed that that platelets count of the three family members of Naseem Bibi were showing falling trend on Sunday. He, however, stated that the count of their platelets was improving today (Monday).

It is pertinent to mention here that Abdul Rehman, a probable patient of Congo died Sunday night at NMI.

A resident of Kahlo, Balochistan, Rehman was brought to this health facility on Sunday morning in a critical condition. It was second suspected case of Congo from Kohlu,Balochistan.

Kaka Khan (70), a resident of Kahlo Balochistan, was brought to Nishtar Medical Institute in critical condition on Sept 8 but he died the next day.