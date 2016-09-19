Same suspect wanted in NY, NJ bombings

NEW YORK: The same Afghan-born US suspect is wanted for questioning in connection with both a weekend attack in New York and a New Jersey pipe bombing earlier that day, police said Monday.

New Jersey State Police said Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, from Elizabeth, New Jersey, was wanted for questioning in connection with both the bombing along the route of a US Marine Corps charity race in Seaside Park and the bombing in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, in which 29 people were injured.

Federal investigators released a mugshot of 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami, who has brown hair, brown eyes and a brown beard, saying he was from Elizabeth, a town adjacent to Newark International Airport.

“Should be considered armed and dangerous,” warned the FBI as text message alerts were sent to millions of people in New York, where President Barack Obama and other world leaders were attending the UN General Assembly. The picture that was emerging Monday was that all three incidents — including the discovery of a nest of bombs at the train station in Elizabeth and defused early Monday by the bomb squad — may be connected. —Agencies