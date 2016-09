MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry on Monday appeared to bury a week-long Syria ceasefire brokered with the United States, saying rebel violations made it “pointless” for government troops to uphold the truce.

“Considering that the conditions of the ceasefire are not being respected by the rebels, we consider it pointless for the Syrian government forces to respect it unilaterally,” Lieutenant General Sergei Rudskoy said in a televised briefing.