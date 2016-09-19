Rao Anwar challenges suspension in SHC

KARACHI: Defiant SSP Malir Rao Anwar, suspended after detaining MQM Pakistan leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan, has challenged his suspension in Sindh High Court.

Rao Anwar, in a petition filed here on Monday, contended that he carried out raid as per with the rule of law and his suspension as SSP Malir was unlawful.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered suspension of Rao Anwar following the arrest of opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan last week.

Rao Anwar had claimed to have conducted the raid and taken him into custody on the charges of inciting rebellion and a case lodged against him under anti-terrorism act.