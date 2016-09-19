PM Sharif urges India to end human rights violations in Kashmir, implement UN resolutions

NEW YORK: Pakistan will continue to support the ongoing indigenous and peaceful struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir for the exercise of their right to self-determination morally, diplomatically and politically, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said.

Speaking to members of the Pakistani community soon after his arrival in New York on Sunday afternoon, the prime minister reiterated that the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was only possible through the realization of the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The freedom struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir had been successfully passing from generations and now the Kashmiri youth had instilled a fresh vigor into the movement, he said. India should realize that it will have to immediately end human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and must understand that the will of the people has to be established.

The Prime Minister said that today’s Pakistan was far better than the Pakistan of 2013. Pakistan was now viewed as politically stable, more secured and economically vibrant country in the comity of nations. The country was emerging as the fastest growing economy in Asia and it has been duly acknowledged by the international financial institutions, rating agencies and renowned publications globally.

“We have been focusing our energies entirely on eradicating terrorism and extremism from our country, revival of economy and achieving energy self-sufficiency,” the Prime Minister said. The security situation in the country has improved a great deal due to the unmatched and relentless sacrifices of the security institutions, law enforcement agencies, police personnel backed by the unflinching resolve of the entire nation.

“We launched Zarb-i-Azb and the National Action Plan after evolving a national consensus; terrorism is receding from the country and we will rid the country from this cancer soon InshaAllah,” the Prime Minister said. “We have been successful in gripping the energy crisis that has been affecting our people for quite a long period of time. Different energy projects are satisfactorily being executed across different parts of the country including clean energy projects. We will add around 10000 MWs of electricity to the national grid by the start of 2018 and we will honor our commitment to the people of Pakistan by eliminating load shedding from the country before the end of our tenure in the government.”

The Prime Minister added, “We have launched massive infrastructure development projects worth more than Rs 850 billion across the length and breadth of the country simultaneously for the first time in the history of the country. No province or region is left behind in the process of development; we will make it sure that all parts of the country reap equal benefits from the process of development.”

The Prime Minister said that CPEC will not only be a game changer but also the fate changer for the entire region. The corridor will result in the establishment of economic zones and generate employment opportunities across the country as well as significantly reducing poverty.

“We will further consolidate the socio-economic as well as internal security gains with the backing of the entire nation,” the Prime Minister said.