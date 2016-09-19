PM in UNGA address to focus on Indian atrocities in IHK

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who arrived here Sunday night on most important visit will address the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow (Wednesday).

This will be the Prime Minister’s fourth address to the world body in his third term in office.

The Prime Minister will make a policy statement in the United Nations General Assembly General Debate to enunciate Pakistan’s position on key international issues.

Like last year, the Prime Minister will focus on the Kashmir dispute. He will especially invite the attention of world leaders to the recent surge in state-backed atrocities and systematic violations of fundamental human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir since the extra judicial killing of Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Wani.

He will also stress the need to find a just and early solution to this longstanding dispute. The Prime Minister will call upon the international community and the United Nations to live up to their promise of the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Nawaz Sharif will highlight Pakistan’s contribution in maintaining peace and security in the regional as well as global context.

During his bilateral meetings the Prime Minister will apprise the world leaders about secure, stable and economically vibrant Pakistan that has been ensured after the countless sacrifices of valiant security forces of the country, LEAs, Police personnel and unarmed civilians backed by unflinching resolve of the entire nation against terrorism and extremism.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with British Prime Minister, Turkish President, President of Iran, Japanese Premiere, Prime Minister of New Zealand and UN Secretary General H.E. Ban-Ki-moon.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will also meet a number of world leaders, including Crown Prince/Deputy Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister of Nepal and Prime Minister of Romania.

The Prime Minister will explain to world leaders the new concept of diplomacy translated by Pakistan and China into reality in the shape of CPEC.

The CPEC will not only be a game changer for Pakistan but will also be the fate changer for the region, the Prime Minister will apprise the world leaders.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will make two other statements at the UN in addition to his General Assembly address. Both will be at meetings that are being convened to focus on the global refugees’ crisis. The Prime Minister will also address a business luncheon by USPBC. —INP