Pak Army ready to respond to entire spectrum of direct, indirect threat: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif has said that Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to respond to entire spectrum of direct and indirect threat. He was chairing Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The forum had an in-depth review of external and internal security situation and operational preparedness of the Army.

Taking note of a hostile narrative being propagated by India COAS said that we are fully cognizant and closely watching the latest happenings in the region and their impact on the security of Pakistan.