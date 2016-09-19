Nawaz Sharif urges P5 leaders to help stop bloodshed in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has written to the leaders of P5 countries and urged them to call upon Indian government to immediately stop bloodshed in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and implement relevant UNSC resolutions.

A statement from the Foreign Office Monday said the Prime Minister has written letters to the heads of government and state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council – China, France, Russian Federation, UK and the USA – regarding grave human rights violations being perpetrated by the occupation forces, in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

The letter emphasizes the extremely negative implications of the dire situation in the IOK, on regional, as well as international peace and security, the Foreign Office said.

While highlighting the violations of international human rights and humanitarian laws in the IOK, the Prime Minister called upon the permanent members of the Security Council to fulfil their responsibility with regard to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He pointed that Jammu and Kashmir was one of the oldest internationally recognized unresolved disputes on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

Despite the passage of over 68 years since the adoption of multiple resolutions, the people of Jammu and Kashmir still await the implementation of these resolutions which promised them the right to self-determination to be exercised through the holding of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

The Prime Minister said non resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was a constant source of tension and instability in the region and a threat to international peace and security. Pakistan has urged the permanent members of the Security Council to call upon the Indian government to immediately stop bloodshed in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and honour its human rights obligations as well as its commitments to the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to peacefully resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council. —APP