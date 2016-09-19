Mirwaiz forum denounces restrictions, oppression in IOK

ISLAMABAD: The Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in occupied Kashmir has decried continuous restrictions and suppressive tactics adopted by Indian forces against Kashmiri people for the past around two-and-half months in the territory.

The Hurriyet forum in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the imposition of restrictions, declared and undeclared curfew for the 73nd continuous day, oppressive and suppressive tactics adopted by the armed forces resulting in grave human rights violations and killings of civilians across Kashmir and Chenab valley, Kashmir Media Service reported.

“Forces have created havoc in Wusan Kangan, Theed Harwan, Bandipora and Srinagar’s areas of Nowhatta, Nawab Bazaar, Nalamar Road and Safa Kadal since Saturday evening. They broke into houses, beat up inmates and ransacked household belongings,” the statement added.

“When forces fired pellets and critically injured a mentally challenged youth, Showkat Ahmad Misgar, they fired pellets on those who were trying to take him to the hospital for treatment. These tactics will not let the people of Jammu Kashmir give up their right to self-determination,” it said.