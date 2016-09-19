Kashmir remains shut for 73rd consecutive day today

In Occupied Kashmir, life remains paralyzed for the 73rd consecutive day, on Monday, with authorities imposing curfew and other restrictions in all ten districts of the territory.

All educational institutions, main markets, public transport and other businesses remained suspended.

At least 56 youth have been arrested on fake charges of stone pelting during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has decried continuous restrictions and suppressive tactics adopted by Indian forces against Kashmiri people for the past around two-and-half months in the territory.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, he condemned the imposition of restrictions, declared and undeclared curfew, oppressive and suppressive tactics adopted by Indian armed forces.