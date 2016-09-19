Javed Akbar Riaz appointed as SSP Malir in place of Rao Anwaar

KARACHI: After suspension of Rao Anwar, Javed Akbar Riaz has been appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Karachi’s Malir district on Monday here.

A notification regarding Javed Akbar’s appointment has been issued today.

Previously, Akbar was performing his duties at special branch.

Earlier today, Rao Anwar filed a petition against his suspension in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

District Malir’s SSP was suspended on the orders of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on September 16 after he arrested Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Hassan.