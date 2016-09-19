Japan govt to replace old weather radars with latest technology

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has agreed to replace weather radars in Islamabad and Karachi with latest technology, with a cost of Rs four billion rupees, to timely predict severe climatic conditions.



According to an official source, work for installation of new radars at both sites is in progress.

Keeping in view the recurring flash flooding in Kalpani Nullahof Mardan, government of Pakistan has also provided funds to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for installation of another radar.

Next year, this new radar at Mardan will be in operation. The total cost of project is Rs. 230 million.

A consolidated proposal worth Rs 19 billion for modernization of meteorological department has also been submitted to Prime Minister’s office.

At present, meteorological department weather and climate observing network is spread all over Pakistan in 97 districts while remaining 40 districts will be covered in the proposal submitted for funding.

The PMD network is supported with seven radars which are also being replaced with latest technology. Computerized weather prediction models have been engaged for severe weather forecasts with seven days lead-time.

Flood Forecasting Division at Lahore prepares flood forecasting and warning for riverine floods in major rivers.

A state of the art Flash Flood Early Warning System has been successfully operating since 2007 in Rawalpindi and Islamabad from where no casualty due to floods had been reported in all these years.

The official said work is underway to enhance capacity of the met office and related departments and old equipment will be replaced with latest technology.