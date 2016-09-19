Italian defence minister opposes use of lethal weapons against Kashmiri protestors

ISLAMABAD: Italy’s defence minister Roberta Pinotti on Monday said her country opposes use of force and lethal weapons against peaceful protestors in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In a meeting with President Mamnoon Hussain here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Italian defence minister said Italy would apprise the international community of the ongoing human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

President Mamnoon Hussain called upon the international community to urge India to immediately put an end to atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

He stressed for the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations’ resolutions for durable peace in the region.

Expressing concern over Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the President condemned violation of human rights by Indian armed forces and use of brutal means to suppress the peaceful struggle of the Kashmiris for attainment of their rights.

The President noted that ongoing Indian atrocities resulted into martyrdom of over 100 Kashmiris.

He mentioned that the use of pellet guns had resulted in blinding over 160 people including children and women.

President Mamnoon Hussain also recalled that more than 100,000 Kashmiris have lost their lives since 1989 and 10,000 women had been raped by the Indian forces during peaceful struggle of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He apprised that India had rejected the UN High Commissioner’s demand for fact finding mission for Kashmir and also not responded to a similar demand from Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The President further informed that India had also closed down all offices of Amnesty International on raising voice against its atrocities in Kashmir.

President Mamnoon Hussain said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would forcefully raise the issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir during his address to the United Nations General Assembly and would call upon the world community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

He said Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues with India, including Jammu and Kashmir dispute, adding that a consistent, uninterrupted and result-oriented dialogue between the two countries was the key to resolve outstanding issues between the two countries.

The President noted that the internationally recognized unresolved dispute of Jammu and Kashmir remained the root cause of tensions in South Asia for more than 68 years.

President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan being the biggest victim of terrorism, was committed to eradicating terrorism and extremism from its soil through National Action Plan and operation Zarb-e-Azb.

He said Pakistan desires peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and had taken measures for better border management to avoid undesirable incidents and to promote peace.

The President noted that Pakistan and Italy shared views on a number of regional and global issues and hoped that both countries would continue to work closely on all issues of mutual interest.

He expressed confidence that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation between Pakistan and Italy would pave the way for further enhancing defence collaboration between the two countries.

Minister Roberta Pinotti acknowledged that Pakistan had suffered a lot and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for eradicating terrorism.

She also lauded Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in Afghanistan and for generously hosting millions of Afghan refugees.