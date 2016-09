HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rose in the first few minutes of trade Monday as investors returned from a long weekend to play catch-up with an Asia-wide rally at the end of last week.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.65 percent, or 151.03 points, to 23486.62 at the open.

In Shanghai the composite index was marginally higher, inching up 2.47 points to 3,005.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, added 0.20 percent, or 3.87 points, to 1,984.12.