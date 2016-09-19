Hertha challenge Bayern’s iron-grip

BERLIN: High-flying Hertha Berlin will attempt to loosen Bayern Munich’s iron-grip in the Bundesliga on Wednesday in the German league’s top-of-the-table clash.

Hertha’s 2-0 win at home to Schalke on Sunday means Berlin and Bayern, the only German clubs who still have 100 percent records with three wins from three, will square off at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

“We’re enormously happy that we now have nine points, but Bayern is a completely different opponent,” admitted Hertha’s left-back Marvin Plattenhardt. “We’ll need a really good day.”

The German league has a round of midweek matches with the highlight being Bayern’s hosting of Hertha while Borussia Dortmund, who have posted back-to-back 6-0 wins at Legia Warsaw and Darmstadt, are at Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

Bayern are at the start of a busy period with four games in ten days including their crunch Champions’ League group stage game at Atletico Madrid a week on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern will be without Brazil winger Douglas Costa, who has been ruled out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury he suffered in Saturday’s 3-1 comeback win against Ingolstadt.