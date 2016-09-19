Cyprus records best ever August for tourist arrivals

NICOSIA: Mediterranean holiday island Cyprus recorded its best ever August when arrivals jumped nearly 17 percent to reach more than 458,000 visitors during the peak season, official data showed Monday.

“August 2016 had the highest volume of tourist arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during the specific month,” the finance ministry said.

In a clear indication that the economy is on an upward curve, August marked a 16.9-percent hike in tourist arrivals compared to the same month in 2015.

Only July saw more tourists for a single month with a record 482,000 arrivals.

Tourists from Britain — the island’s top holiday market — increased 9.9 percent in August to 172,236, while the second largest market Russia jumped 36.8 percent to 122,843.

There was also a 61-percent increase in holidaymakers from Israel, with 27,048 arrivals.

For the first six months until June, revenue from tourism increased 13.7 percent to 831.2 million euros ($928 million),up from 730.9 million in the same period of 2015.