Complaint Cell set up to address public grievances with police

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have decided to establish a Complaint Cell headed to resolve the public grievances particularly with police having the sole purpose to inculcate friendly police ecology and make police department more service oriented.



The decision to this effect was made here on Monday by Inspector General of Police Tariq Masood Yasin in a meeting held here to review the various policing measures in the city. The complaint cell would be headed by DIG (Operations) Kashif Alam which would review the cases about complaints of citizens with police.

The IGP ordered the officials of Operation Division to listen complaints of citizens and addres them. He asked SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani to hold `Open Kutchery’ twice a week at Zonal level and also appreciated his efforts of arranging Kutchery last day at sector I-16 besides ensuring immediate steps to address grievances of public.

Islamabad police chief also directed Zonal SPs to hold `Open Kutchery’ twice a week at two police stations and review the under investigation cases in the presence of complainants and investigation officers. “Merit should be the only policy in making decision about such cases,” he added.

The IGP also ordered all Station House Officers to take action against those involved in crime of minor nature. “ Nip the evil in the bud otherwise criminals committing minor crimes get involved in major crime cases,” he maintained.

The IGP directed to focus on community policing measures and bridge the gap between police and public if any. He also asked to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens so that trust of people on police and their mutual cooperation may enhance to effectively combat crime.

Tariq Masood Yasin said that police morale would be also enhanced besides focus on their courteous attitude and Islamabad police would be made the best force of the country.

The IGP gave commendation certificates and cash prizes of Rs. 20,000 to cops of Islamabad Traffic Police for helping elderly woman and asked to work with same zeal and zest.