CJP urges national institutions to work in constitutional domain

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali on Monday urged all the institutions to work within their Constitutional domain to ensure good governance in the country.

Addressing the ceremony to mark the advent of new judicial year in the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice remarked, “Good governance is possible only when all institutions work in their respective ambits. Domain of all is defined in the constitution.”

He said that an impression was being given that there was a clash between institutions. “To shun this impression a debate between the institutions has been organized.”

He added that in the changing circumstances of the world all institutions would have to work in a cooperative environment.

The Chief Justice also emphasized the need for bringing improvement in district courts.

He said that some political parties were supporting terror elements for their personal interests and often foreign elements were found involved in the terrorist acts taking place in the country but the regrettable part was that these elements also get the internal support to perpetrate their nefarious acts. He said the judiciary and lawyers community were also being targeted in acts of terrorism in order to threaten judiciary.

He said corruption and unrest in the country could be eliminated from the country if all the institutions would improve their performance. Moreover, the Chief Justice said that judiciary was fully aware of the problems faced by litigants due to delay in disposal of cases. Therefore, several steps were initiated to address the issues of litigants.

He urged the lawyer community to fully cooperate with the judiciary in order to realize the goal of ensuring speedy justice to the people.

The Chief Justice also stressed the need for bringing improvement in district courts. In this regard, he said several proposals were under consideration including proper training of the judges as well as promoting harmony amongst the district judges, police and the prosecution.

He said the judiciary would continue its efforts to ensure rule of law in the country.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) addressing the ceremony stated that Pakistan found itself in a crisis with regard to education and the eradication of illiteracy.

He emphasized the significance of overcoming these hurdles and highlighted the positive impact of the 18th Constitutional Amendment in this regard. Further, Ali Zafar also shed light on the nature of the relationship between the bench and the bar. While stating that the relationship between the bench and the bar had its ups and down trajectory, Barrister Ali Zafar appreciated that Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, had opened the doors of communication for the bench during his tenure. Ali Zafar raised the bar’s concerns pertaining to the fulfilment of the right to a fair and impartial hearing as well as the desire for honourable judges to engage in less cross-examination during trial. Attorney General for Pakistan and Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council also spoke on the occasion. Judges of Supreme Court, Law officers of the federation and provinces and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony. —APP