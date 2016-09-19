BAC to present “Ainak Wala Jin” show Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalpur Arts Council (BAC) will stage a famous entertainment show of “Ainak Wala Jin” at its Rasheedia Auditorium on Tuesday.

Resident Director Bahawalpur Arts Council, Rana Ajaz Mahmood told APP that two shows of “Ainak Wala Jin” will be held.

The first show will start at 9:00 am while the second one at 11:30 am, he added.

He told that Member of Standing Committee for Information and Broadcasting, MNA Begum Perveen Masood Bhatti and Provincial Minister for Cooperative and Chairman Cholistan Development Authority, Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channer would be the chief guests of the first and second shows respectively.