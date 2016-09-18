Women diplomats at UN demand election of a woman as Secretary General: Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s permanent representative at the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi Saturday said that 35 women ambassadors at the world body have called on the international community to give a woman a chance to become Secretary General.Talking to Pakistani media persons here she said that the women diplomats have pointed out that since its establishment, no woman has been given a chance to become secretary general of the United Nations and it would be appropriate to elect a woman candidate this time.

She said that no candidate can win the election of the Secretary General if any of the five permanent members of the security council exercises its veto power.

In reply to a question, Dr Maleeha Lodhi said former Bulgarian Prime Minister Antorio is strong candidate for the post.

She said it is yet to be decided whether the Secretary General’s election be held before or after US Presidential elections in November.