Rao Anwar suspended by Sindh govt on its own

KARACHI: Sindh government on Sunday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s claim that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif forced Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to suspend SSP Malir Rao Anwar for arresting Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and MQM leader KhwajaIzharul Hassan.



A Sindh government spokesperson said that the impression that SSP Rao Anwar was suspended by the Sindh CM after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s call was wrong. The spokesman said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had taken the administrative decision before speaking to the premier.

Earlier on Saturday, PTI chairman Imran Khan waded into the controversy over the arrest and release of MuttahidaQaumi Movement Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan and threw his weight behind the police officer accusing the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of forcing the Sindh chief minister to suspend him.

On Friday, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izhar, who had got pre-arrest bail in 25 cases pertaining to listening to the provocative speeches of MQM supremo AltafHussain, was arrested under a similar FIR by SSP Anwar.