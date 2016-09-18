Railways to refurbish 17 rakes of trains during current FY

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways will refurbish and upgrade 17 rakes of different passengers trains during the current Fiscal Year (FY).

“The refurbishing work of the trains including Pakistan Express, Tezgam Express, Jaffar Express, Awam Express and Khybermail Express has been started by the technical staff,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that Pakistan Railways had already fully refurbished with value added services of the 22 rakes of the different trains during the tenure of the present government.

These trains included Green Line Express, Karakoram Express, Karachi Express, Business Express, Musa Pak Express, Hazara Express, Fareed Express, Khushal Express and Bolan Express, he added.

To a question, he said that rakes of Awami Express have not so far been refurbished as the work of up-gradation of rakes of other express trains was in progress.

The official said the rakes of Awami Express will be refurbished and upgraded at priority basis.

However, he pointed out that the air conditioned services with this train, which had been discontinued since long due to non-availability of Power Vans, have been revived from Feb 1, 2015.