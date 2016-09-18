Proper farewell will be given to Ajmal and Afridi: Najam Sethi

Karachi: Chairman of PCB’s executive committee Najam Sethi has said that former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi and off-spinner Saeed Ajmal will be given a proper farewell before they finally call it a day.



According to a local news channel Najam Sethi has said that he will meet both players and discuss the matter in detail as to how should we proceed on this issue.

I will meet both players next week and we [board] will ensure that the duo be given a glorious farewell from the national team.

The 36-year old Shahid Afridi is out of the national squad since Pakistan’s disastrous performance in Asia Cup and the World T20 under his captaincy.

He took off the captaincy band after World T20, but, did not announce retirement and kept whining about making a comeback.

On the other hand Saeed Ajmal was not able to make an impact on the international horizon with his remodeled action and last played a T20 match for Pakistan in 2015 against Bangladesh but it must be noted that he was the highest wicket taker in the recently concluded National T20 cup.