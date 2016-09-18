Preserving meat in plastic bags hazardous: Health Experts

ISLAMABAD: Health experts asked citizen not to preserve meat in plastic bags as its usage is hazardous for health and environment.

Eating food that has been improperly stored has the potential to make a person sick, particularly if that storage container is a plastic that contain dangerous chemicals.

A physician Dr. Waseem Khawaja said. “The chemical that make up plastic include BPA and DEHA. When food is stored in plastic bags these chemicals can leach into the food and then be digested.”

“Over time these chemicals have been linked to tissues change, genetic damage, chromosomal error, miscarriage, birth defect and hormonal changes.” He added.

He said. “In children chemical leaching can cause harm to their developing immune system and can result in disrupted and behavioral problems”.

An official of Ministry of Climate Change said, “Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), Islamabad has notified S.R.O 5(KE) 2013, dated 26th January, 2013 titled “Prohibition of Non degradable Plastic Products (manufacturing, sale and usage) regulation 2013”.

“In order to facilitate implementation of the Regulations, Four companies have so far been registered with Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) to import, manufacture, stockpile, trade, supply, distribute, sell or use any scheduled plastic products Regulating inter-provincial timber movement and trade Reducing Emission from Deforestation and Forest Degradation.” he added.

He said, “In collaboration with the provinces, Ministry of Climate Change is implementing a project on Reducing Emission from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (EDD+) with the ultimate objective to control deforestation in the country.”

The project aims to prepare Pakistan to enter into full execution of REDD+ under the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).