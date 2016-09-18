PPP govt committed to depoliticize police: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his Party was committed to depoliticize the Police as political operation will only weaken our resolved efforts for restoration of peace and tranquility.

“We believe in rule of law and democracy and no one will be allowed to take law into their own hand,” PPP Chairman said while presiding over a high-level meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended among others by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister Nisar Khuhro, Advisors to Chief Minister Maula Bukhsh Chandio, Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani, Senator Taj Haider, Senator Sherry Rehman, Habibuddin Junaidi, Syed Najmi Alam, Waqar Mehdi, Lateef Mughal, and Political Secretary to the Chairman Jameel Soomro.

A Bilawal House Media Cell statement said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah briefed the chairman about the ongoing development programme and the progress made so far in the current fiscal year in Karachi.

It was stressed during the meeting that issues of water, garbage lifting and transport should be taken up on priority basis and both short-term and long-term policies should be adopted to deal with these problems.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also emphasized on Sindh government for working with the elected representatives of local bodies and ensure that jobs are provided on merit and seeking their cooperation for good governance.

Meanwhile, chairman PPP has formed a committee to observe the October 18 anniversary with active participation of the workers and the people in the memory of over two hundred Jiyalas who were martyred in terrorist bomb attacks at Karsaz.

The members of the committee include Rashid Rabbani, Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi and Najmi Alam.—APP