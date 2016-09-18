Police nab over 40 suspects in Karachi, seize huge cache of arms

KARACHI: Police rounded up dozens of suspects from different areas of Karachi late on Saturday and seized a bag full of arms and ammunition from them, officials said.



A search operation was conducted in PIB Colony, where from 30 suspects were arrested, police said. They were taken to police station for interrogation.

The law enforcers conducted a raid in Clifton Neelum Colony area and apprehended six suspects, said the SSP South, adding that bag full of arms and ammunition was also seized in the raid.

Six more suspects were held in Mehmoodabad Chanesar Goth, Kashmir Colony, Taimooria and Orangi Town Pakistan Bazar areas.