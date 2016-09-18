Pakistan India should solve Kashmir issue through talks: US

WASHINGTON: Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, John Kirby, said on Friday that Pakistan and India should mutually solve the Kashmir issue.

Kirby spoke on the issue of Indian atrocities being committed in Kashmir and called on both India and Pakistan to work together to resolve the issue amicably.

“Our stance regarding the issue of Kashmir has not changed,” said Kirby. “Both India and Pakistan should talk to each other regarding Kashmir,” he added.

Kirby refused to comment on Pakistan taking the issue of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir to the United Nations and instead, urged both nations to resolve the issue mutually. He added that the United States was fully aware of the MQM workers who had been arrested in connection with violent protests in the Karachi. He said the USA government knew about demolition of illegally constructed political offices of MQM in the metropolis. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will call upon the international community and the United Nations to live up to their promise of the right to self determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the Foreign Office said on Friday.—APP