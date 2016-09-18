Pakistan-India DGMO’s discuss latest situation along Line Of Control

RAWALPINDI: In the backdrop of Uri terrorists attack, Pakistan and Indian army Director Generals of Military Operations (GMO) established hotline contact on Sunday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here stated.

The hotline contact was made following Indian request to discuss latest situation along Line of Control (LOC).

Refuting unfounded and premature Indian allegation, Pakistani DGMO asked his counterpart to share any actionable intelligence.

He reiterated that no infiltration is allowed from Pakistanis oil because water tight arrangements were in place on both sides of LOC/Working Boundary all along.—Agencies