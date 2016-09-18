Pak, Venezuela to further boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Venezuela have decided to strengthen their bilateral relations and take measures to expand trade between the two countries.

This was agreed in a meeting between the Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Foreign Minister of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez on the sidelines of 17th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Margarita Island, Venezuela, according to a press release on Saturday.

Sartaj is leading Pakistan’s delegation to the 17th NAM Summit, being held in Venezuela from 15-18 September.

The Ministerial segment of the Summit concluded today after finalizing the NAM Declaration and the Outcome Document, which will be presented to the Summit for adoption on September 18.

Expressing satisfaction at the friendly relations between Pakistan and Venezuela, Sartaj Aziz and Rodriguez identified significant potential for enhancing trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Pakistan sought Venezuela’s support for a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with MERCUSOR, under the Framework Agreement that it signed with MERCUSOR bloc in July 2006.

The two sides also decided to promote cooperation in multilateral forums for mutual benefit.

Congratulating Venezuela on assuming the Presidency of NAM, Sartaj Aziz urged the need to reinvigorate the Movement by enhancing political solidarity and economic cooperation among its member countries.

Lauding Pakistan’s contribution to the NAM process, Foreign Minister Rodriguez welcomed the idea and said the two sides would work closely to make NAM stronger and more relevant during the Venezuelan Presidency.

Sartaj Aziz also met Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zareef on sidelines of the NAM Summit.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with particular focus on Afghanistan. The Advisor briefed his Iranian counterpart on the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan-India relations. He also appreciated Iran’s role as the President of NAM. Iran is the outgoing President after leading the NAM process since 2012.—APP