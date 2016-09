CHAMAN: A man died and three other received injuries in a road mishap near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Sunday.



According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to attend ceremony of marriage in a car when it overturned on National Highway due to over speeding.

As a result, one person died on the spot while three other suffered wounds. The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital. Levies force has registered a case.