Mohmand Agency blast terrorist identified

PESHAWAR: The security personnel have identified the suspected person whose body parts were recovered from blast-hit mosque in Mohmand Agency.



According to reports, the officers sent suspected man’s identification data to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) after which the department provided his full details.

On the other hand, death toll in suicide bomb attack on a mosque has risen to 36, including eight children, officials said on Sunday.

The bomber came in as Friday prayers were in progress and blew himself up in the main hall. A curfew has been imposed in the area since the bombing.