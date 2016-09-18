Latest digitalized technology being introduced to facilitate passengers: P R

LAHORE: In order to facilitate the passengers, Pakistan Railways (PR) is introducing the latest digitalized technology in trains and railway stations.

The PR sources on Sunday said that the department was going to set up WiFi hotspots at all divisional level railway stations and in all passenger trains as hotspots will provide fast internet connectivity to passengers free of cost.

It said that Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique has constituted a committee which will work on the plan for its execution and completion within a few weeks. The introduction of WiFi in trains and railway stations was also a part of the plan, the sources said.

The PR has taken several steps including online ticketing setting up of high tech web gadgetry and tele-conferencing facility at all divisional level railway stations.

A couple of years ago the Pakistan Railways had started WiFi facility to one of its business class trains while the last year the same service was introduced in Green Line Train.

An agreement had already been signed between the Pakistan Railways and United Bank Ltd for providing e ticketing facility.

Passengers will be able to use credit or debit cards and the UBL Omni mobile banking application after which the PR will send an SMS e ticket containing ticket number train date and time coach and seat numbers besides passenger s national identity card number.