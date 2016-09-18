Kashmiris reject India’s forced occupation: Hafiz Idrees

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami’s deputy chief Hafiz Muhammad Idrees has said that the Kashmiris have rejected India’s forced occupation of Kashmir and the Modi government should better pull out its forces from the valley and allow the Kashmiris their right to self-determinant.

He was talking to a delegation of the Islami Jamiat e Talaba at Mansoora, on Sunday.

Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said that India’s brutalities in Kashmir had crossed all limits and the world community as also the conscientious people within India had protested over the atrocities of the Indian occupation forces in Held Kashmir. He said that Indian Prime Minister Modi did not have the guts to face the world community and had therefore decided to avoid the UN General Assembly session. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should present this most important humanitarian issue at the international level with courage and prudence.—APP