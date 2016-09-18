Indian police arrest over 60 people in IOK in past two days

SRINAGAR: Indian police, in occupied Kashmir, in its continued crackdown have arrested over sixty people from different areas of the Kashmir Valley in the last two days.

These people have been arrested for participating in the anti-India demonstrations, reported Kashmir Media Service.

It is to mention here that hundreds of people including Hurriyet leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Muhammad Yasin Malik, have already been put behind the bars to thwart demonstrations against civilian killings in the occupied territory.

Indian troops in occupied Kashmir have so far killed 104 people including youth in the ongoing assault in Kashmir.—APP