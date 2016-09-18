Imran’s agenda to create chaos in country: Talal

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Member National Assembly Talal Cahudhry on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has an agenda to create chaos and unrest in the country.



He said PTI chief has no capacity to run his party affairs, then how he could run the country.

Imran Khan could not become the Prime Minister through processions and agitation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Imran Khan was disappointed from defeats in Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir general elections, by-polls, local bodies and Cantonment elections.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was victorious in all such elections due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he added.

Talal Chaudhry said Imran Khan is pursuing politics of agitation to create anarchy in the country, and added Imran incited his workers during sit-in at D-Chowk and they reportedly attacked Pakistan Television and Parliament buildings and used derogatory language against national institutions.

There is big contradiction in steps and actions of Imran Khan, he added.