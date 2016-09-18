Govt still has chance to conduct transparent probe into Panama Leaks:Shah Mehmood

LAHORE: Vice Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the government still has chance to conduct transparent probe into Panama Leaks to save it.

In an interview here on Sunday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the democracy hasn’t threat from any protest or march but the real threat was the corruption of the ruling party.

He said that PTI has been repeatedly demanding for accountability under Panama Leaks revelations but the PML-N don’t seems ready to probe into the issue as it will expose many among the rulers and their families.

Shah Mehmood said that PTI hasn’t any charm in holding protests demonstrations and sits-in but was forced to take to streets to get the authentic demands be fulfilled.

PTI has many options other than Raiwind March if the elements involved looting national exchequer were not held accountable and legal action was not taken, he warned.

He said that it will be in the larger interest of the PML-N to ensure security for the peaceful protestors instead of creating hurdles which could lead to law and order situation and the government will be responsible for that it tried to stop the protestors.—APP